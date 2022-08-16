Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida hits the golf course at start of summer break

0 Comments
TSUKUBAMIRAI, Ibaraki

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida played golf Tuesday with his family in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo on the first full day of his summer break.

It is the first round of golf Kishida has played since taking the leadership in October last year, and he is scheduled to spend more time with his family outside of Tokyo from Wednesday, according to people close to him.

"I'm getting refreshed after not playing golf for so long," Kishida told reporters in Tsukubamirai.

Kishida's break began Monday afternoon after he attended a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

The prime minister's vacation comes ahead of multiple challenges he is set to face in the coming weeks, including dealing with the seventh wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the controversial state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated last month.

Public opinion is divided over whether it is appropriate to hold a state-funded funeral for Abe, with 53 percent of respondents to a recent Kyodo News poll opposing it.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog