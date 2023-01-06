Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Stock Exchange holds a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2022
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec 30. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
politics

Kishida invited to visit Ukraine

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government's top spokesperson said on Friday.

The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan's ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

"Japan stands with the citizens of Ukraine ... and takes appropriate steps as this year's G7 chair," Matsuno said, referring to the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Next week, Kishida is set to visit G7 member countries including France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, a key diplomatic tour before Japan hosts the annual G7 summit in May in Hiroshima.

Bring a bunch of those wonderful Japanese kerosene heaters - the type that don't require electricity. They would be highly welcome.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Psst, let's not tell him there is live ammo shooting going on there

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Will he, or won't he, that is the question.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The article doesn't mention if he accepted the invitation. Will he visit Ukraine as well next week?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The only way to get there is by train.

This man has probably never taken a train in his entire life.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Hey Japan. I see you are doing pretty well there being on the G7 and UNSC...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Every every country in the world should not only stand with Ukraine. Every country in the world should help Ukraine.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

For security reasons they can’t say yes he is going or no he is not. Standard for heads of state. He might look quite fetching in a bullet proof vest and helmet.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

