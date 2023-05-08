Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets South Korean business leaders
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right center) talks to South Korean business leaders during their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Reuters/YONHAP NEWS AGENCY
politics

Kishida meets lawmakers, business leaders to finish South Korea visit

0 Comments
SEOUL

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean lawmakers and business leaders in Seoul on Monday to discuss potential bilateral cooperation as he wrapped up the first visit by a Japanese leader in 12 years.

Kishida and the leaders of various business groups hoped the meeting, which saw talks about building a resilient supply chain and promoting industrial cooperation in cutting-edge technology, would strengthen economic ties between the two countries, according to Japan's foreign ministry.

"I would like to strengthen the relationship I have with (South Korean) President Yoon and join forces with him to forge a new era," Kishida told reporters in Seoul after meeting with South Korean lawmakers at his hotel.

Kishida told South Koreans on Sunday his "heart hurts" when he thinks of suffering during Japanese colonial rule of South Korea. His remark was seen as a nod to historical disputes that have soured relations between the two U.S. allies but fell short of offering a new apology.

He arrived in South Korea on Sunday following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to Tokyo in March where they sought to close a chapter on the historical disputes that have dominated Japan-South Korea relations for decades.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog