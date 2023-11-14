Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP file
politics

Kishida plans Latin America tour in January

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Brazil and other Latin American nations in January for talks with their leaders, Japanese government sources said Tuesday, as Tokyo seeks to enhance cooperation with developing and emerging countries in dealing with global issues.

Brazil will chair meetings of the Group of 20 advanced and major developing economies next year. Kishida may also visit Peru, which will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meetings in 2024, as well as Mexico and Chile, the sources said.

It would be Kishida's first visit to the region as prime minister.

Japan is looking to capitalize on economic growth in the developing world amid growing international attention toward countries in the so-called "Global South," while trying to counter China's increasing influence among such nations.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He doesn't need yet another jaunt. All of this can be done on zoom.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

