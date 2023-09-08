Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the ASEAN-Indo Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Kishida plans Sept 13 cabinet reshuffle, coalition partner says

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to reshuffle his cabinet on Sept. 13, the head of the junior partner in Kishida's ruling coalition said on Friday.

Public broadcaster NHK showed video footage of Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito party, telling reporters that Kishida, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party, said in a phone call earlier that he was "preparing for a cabinet reshuffle and party leadership change with Sept. 13 on his mind."

Kishida, who is visiting India for a G20 summit, has seen his approval ratings plunge after a series of government mishaps in implementing a policy to integrate people’s tax and social security data into a single identification card.

On Thursday, there was further bad news when former ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Masatoshi Akimoto was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes.

"I am very disappointed that a lawmaker has been arrested. I believe that as lawmakers we must focus on the job at hand with a sense of vigilance," Kishida said on Thursday in Indonesia, on the sidelines of a regional summit meeting.

According to the Asahi newspaper, Akimoto denied the charges during a voluntary interview with investigators.

In a poll by the Yomiuri newspaper in late August, 35% of respondents approved of Kishida's leadership, while 50% opposed it. 56% of people thought Kishida should renew his cabinet and shake up the senior executives of the ruling party.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel