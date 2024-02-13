Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan-Italy Summit meeting
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a Japan-Italy bilateral meeting at the Japan's prime minister office in Tokyo, February 5, 2024. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Photo: Reuters/POOL
Kishida plans to visit South Korea visit on March 20: report

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting South Korea on March 20, broadcaster Fuji TV reported on Wednesday.

Kishida is seeking to meet President Yoon Suk Yeol and discuss issues including North Korea ahead of the South Korean legislative election in April, Fuji TV reported, citing government sources.

Kishida last visited South Korea in May 2023 as part of the two East Asian neighbors' "shuttle diplomacy", or regular visits between the leaders in the wake of improved bilateral relations.

Probably wants to see Ohtani in Seoul

Title:

Japanglish

