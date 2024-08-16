 Japan Today
Japan's PM Kishida holds a press conference, in Tokyo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves at the end of a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on August 14. Image: Reuters/PHILIP FONG
politics

Kishida plans U.S. visit in late September before stepping down: report

1 Comment
TOKYO

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is finalizing plans to visit the United States in late September for the U.N. General Assembly and a possible meeting with President Joe Biden, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday.

The visit may take place for several days starting on Sept 22, the report said, citing multiple government sources it did not identify.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister's Office did not respond to calls and requests for comment by Reuters.

Kishida on Wednesday dropped out of the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, meaning he will step down as prime minister when his term as party leader ends in late September.

The date of the LDP election is not yet set, though some party officials have said Sept 27 is a possibility.

Some in the Japanese government think Kishida's successor should not develop close ties with Biden, the Yomiuri said.

Biden, who dropped out of November's U.S. presidential election, was replaced as the Democratic Party nominee last month by Vice President Kamala Harris. She faces the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
1 more tripp on taxpayer's weak money.

Lovely.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Maybe he can personally ask to see Josh Hawley and devise the best way to keep running away.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

