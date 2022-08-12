Newsletter Signup Register / Login
PM Fumio Kishida's news conference
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Kishida pledges new measures to deal with rising fuel, food prices

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday he will instruct his government to come up with additional measures to cushion the economic blow from rising energy and food prices.

Kishida said he will issue the order at a meeting of a government panel on Monday that will discuss measures to help retailers and households cope with rising living costs.

"I will order additional, seamless steps to be taken focusing on energy and food prices, which make up most of the recent rise in inflation," Kishida told reporters.

Dealing with rising living costs has become one Kishida's top policy priorities to underpin consumption and ensure Japan's economy makes a sustained recovery from the pandemic's damage.

While far modest than in other advanced countries, Japan's consumer inflation exceeded the central bank's 2% target for three straight months in June due largely to rising fuel and global raw material costs.

After reshuffling his cabinet on Wednesday, Kishida told a news conference that the government will tap reserves for the time being to pay for the additional steps.

But he also said the government is ready to take further measures if inflation continues to rise, a possible hint that an extra budget could be compiled later this year to cushion the blow on the economy.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo