FILE PHOTO: The 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Photo: Reuters/KCNA
politics

Kishida says he is willing to meet Kim Jong Un over abductions

5 Comments
By Kevin Buckland
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s, media reported.

"I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions," Kishida said at a gathering on the issue in Tokyo, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper said. The Nikkei and Kyodo news agency carried similar reports.

Pyongyang admitted in 2002 to kidnapping 13 Japanese citizens decades before. Five abductees and their families later returned to Japan, saying the others had died.

However, Tokyo believes 17 Japanese were abducted, and continues to investigate the fate of those who didn't return, according to local media.

I understand that North Korea is a totally different country with a different culture... but WHAT THE HELL WITH THAT HAIRCUT?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It’s about time for a Japanese PM to engage with North Korea.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions," Kishida said

I don't believe this is honestly true !

Brave kishida aka Ulysses .

In reality Icarus.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions," Kishida said

And how to face someone 'Un directly myself ,without any preconditions' is a contradiction.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Typical move, every Japanese leader always will to show that they do something about abuction issue. In the past even Japanese government doesn't interest when their neighbor offer to return abductees and close this issue.

https://pl.linkedin.com/posts/north-korean-review-5a723114a_abe-rejected-north-korean-proposal-to-return-activity-6977475032457392128-tw-6

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"I am determined to face Kim Jong Un directly myself, without any preconditions," 

You want to meet him- not face him. Enough with the tough talk buddy.

Typical move, every Japanese leader always will to show that they do something about abuction issue. In the past even Japanese government doesn't interest when their neighbor offer to return abductees and close this issue.

exactly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

