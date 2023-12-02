Newsletter Signup Register / Login
India hosts G20 leaders' summit
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
politics

Kishida speaks about Fukushima water release with G20 leaders

1 Comment
By Katya Golubkova
NEW DELHI

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has explained the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant to the sea to the G20 leaders who gathered in New Delhi for a two-day summit on Saturday, an official with Japan's foreign ministry said.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean last month, and faced harsh criticism from China which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.

Japan says the water release is safe, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also concluded that the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible."

At a G20 session on Saturday, Kishida addressed leaders of the Group of 20, including U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, on issues ranging from the global economy to food security and the water release.

"Prime Minister Kishida explained that the data monitored since last month's (water) discharge has been made public in a prompt and highly transparent manner. And that no problem has arisen from a scientific standpoint," Hikariko Ono, press secretary at Japan's foreign ministry, told reporters.

Japan has brought China's decision to ban Japanese seafood imports to the World Trade Organization, also promising to explain the safety of the released water at diplomatic forums.

"Unfortunately, some countries have been taking uncommon actions such as suspending all imports of Japanese marine food products in response to the recent (water) discharge into the sea," Ono said without naming any countries.

This week, Kishida has explained Japan's stance on the release of the treated radioactive water to Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Indonesia.

"Japan will continue to work closely with the IAEA and to provide explanations to the international community based on scientific evidence in good faith and in a highly transparent manner," Ono said, referring to Kishida's remarks at the G20.

The Fukushima water release was among topics at Kishida's meetings with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Japan foreign ministry said in separate statements.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Next topic in G20 meeting, ensuring to other G20 leaders that Fukushima food are safe and they should import Fukushima food.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel