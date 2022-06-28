Japan to extend additional $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida steps out of a plane on arrival at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. He will attend a NATO summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Germany to attend the Group of Seven leaders summit, said on Tuesday that Japan will extend an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

He added that Japan would also provide support to expand Ukraine's grain storage capacity as the harvest season nears.

Kishida traveled to Madrid later on Tuesday, where he will become the first Japanese prime minister to take part in a NATO summit.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.