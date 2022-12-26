Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba arrives at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba arrives at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
politics

Kishida to replace reconstruction minister Akiba; 4th minister from cabinet to be fired

4 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba with former financial services agency minister Tatsuya Ito, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Akiba is the fourth minister to be let go from the cabinet of Kishida, whose approval ratings have remained low after the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed close connections between ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and the Unification Church, which critics say is a cult.

Akiba is currently under fire for his alleged involvement in violating election laws and for having ties to the Unification Church.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

Login to comment

fired

That's got to sting.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What an utter bad joke Kishida's administration is.

If the opposition was even slightly competent they would take this opportunity to force a general election.

Alas,they are happy with the status quo and don't want to upset the apple cart that is their lucrative salary and outrageous 'communications' expense allowance.

Some on here the other day said Japan had a brighter future that post-Brexit Britain.

I beg to differ because once the Brits have really had enough they will bite the bullet and vote in the opposition party,where in Japan the same old,same old LDP will be automatically voted back in just because......well,they are familiar.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Mods :(

0 ( +1 / -1 )

My question is, if you replace every minister one at a time, do you still have the same inept government?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Change the constitution. The PM should able to fire the PM.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The man is clueless. No connection with reality. On the other hand, politicians do not live in the real world but in privileged virtual one. We are just the replaceable and disposable parts in their machinery

2 ( +2 / -0 )

“And the Show goes on”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

