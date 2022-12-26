Kishida to replace reconstruction minister Akiba; 4th minister from cabinet to be fired

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba with former financial services agency minister Tatsuya Ito, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Akiba is the fourth minister to be let go from the cabinet of Kishida, whose approval ratings have remained low after the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed close connections between ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and the Unification Church, which critics say is a cult.

Akiba is currently under fire for his alleged involvement in violating election laws and for having ties to the Unification Church.

