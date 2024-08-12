Kishida to step down as ruling party leader in September: media reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will step down as ruling party leader in September, media reported on Wednesday, ending a three-year term marked by rising prices and marred by political scandals.
Kishida, who saw his public support erode, will not seek re-election in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader, Japanese media including public broadcaster NHK reported citing senior administration staff.
Kishida will hold a new conference shortly, media reported.
Kishida's decision to quit will trigger a contest to replace him as party boss, and by extension as the leader of the world's fourth-biggest economy.
The successor the LDP chooses could face increases in living costs, escalating geopolitical tensions, and the potential return of Donald Trump as U.S. president next year.
As the country's eighth-longest serving post-war leader, Kishida led Japan out of the COVID pandemic with massive stimulus spending, but later appointed Kazuo Ueda, an academic tasked with ending his predecessor’s radical monetary stimulus, to head the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
The BOJ in July unexpectedly raised interest rates, contributing to stock market instability and sending the yen sharply lower.
"We should expect tighter policy or neutral but slightly tighter fiscal, monetary conditions depending on the candidate", said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist, Mizuho Securities, Tokyo.
"In short, risk-assets, particularly equities, will likely be hit the most," he added.
In another break from the past, Kishida also eschewed corporate profit-driven trickle-down economics in favor of policies aimed at boosting household incomes, including wage hikes and promoting share ownership.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Alongfortheride
YAY!!!!!
Some dude
As The Who put it, "meet the new boss, same as the old boss".
Barring some kind of freak event like political awareness becoming a thing in Japan, the LDP are a lock for the next, oh, ten or eleven elections.
I assume the cycle will repeat:
1) elect "safe pair of hands"
2) new safe pair of hands gets temporary boost in polls
3) new safe pair of hands presides over tons of scandals
4) new safe pair of hands sees support rate crater
5) new safe pair of hands resigns
6) GOTO 1.
Mike_Oxlong
Political musical chairs distracts the masses from...
Cephus
That's being brave many cling to power but not PM Kishida.
Blacklabel
Yep said this during G7 that most of them would be gone couple months later so it was pointless to meet.
all that tax money wasted on Biden and Kishida meetings.
Sanjinosebleed
Different face same policies
elephant200
Without Abe's living as a mentor, Kishida is nobody!
Pukey2
Out with the old, in with the old.
Just swell. Real swell.
opheliajadefeldt
My dog, just think of the millions of Yen the Japanese tax payers will not be faced with when he stops his useless world travels/holidays.
factchecker
Good riddance. He'll no doubt have his snout buried deep in the trough right till the end.
Can't imagine the replacement to be an improvement either.