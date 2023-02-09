Kishida to undergo surgery for nasal congestion on Saturday

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to undergo endoscopic surgery for nasal congestion at a hospital in Tokyo on Saturday, the top government spokesman said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference on Friday that he will step in for Kishida, who will be placed under general anesthetic.
Kishida, who is believed to be suffering from chronic sinusitis causing nasal congestion, is expected to leave the hospital by the end of Saturday and return to work on Monday, Matsuno said.
Japan's Cabinet Law stipulates that if a prime minister is prevented from discharging his functions, or the post is vacant, a minister of state designated by the leader in advance will temporarily perform the role.© KYODO
Rakuraku
Why is it news. It was the same for the emperor recently. No real need to share this information.
But probably better than no information at all when head of state are very seriously ill. There was a French president called Pompidou who worked until the day before his death . it was never announced publicly but obvious for everybody to see.
tamanegi
Wishing the PM well.
3RENSHO
Manseifukubikōen 慢性副鼻腔炎 speaking from personal experience is a nasty and persistent condition. Much worse than the 'nasal congestion' is the constant fatigue and lack of energy...
Fredrik
I can recommend tissue paper, as well as nasal spray to keep the nose clear from congestion.
nosuke
Who cares. Its not like your having open heart major surgery
Good
The beginning of the end of his tenure
MumbaiRocks!
Get well soon!