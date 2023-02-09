Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP file
politics

Kishida to undergo surgery for nasal congestion on Saturday

7 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to undergo endoscopic surgery for nasal congestion at a hospital in Tokyo on Saturday, the top government spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference on Friday that he will step in for Kishida, who will be placed under general anesthetic.

Kishida, who is believed to be suffering from chronic sinusitis causing nasal congestion, is expected to leave the hospital by the end of Saturday and return to work on Monday, Matsuno said.

Japan's Cabinet Law stipulates that if a prime minister is prevented from discharging his functions, or the post is vacant, a minister of state designated by the leader in advance will temporarily perform the role.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Why is it news. It was the same for the emperor recently. No real need to share this information.

But probably better than no information at all when head of state are very seriously ill. There was a French president called Pompidou who worked until the day before his death . it was never announced publicly but obvious for everybody to see.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Wishing the PM well.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Manseifukubikōen 慢性副鼻腔炎 speaking from personal experience is a nasty and persistent condition. Much worse than the 'nasal congestion' is the constant fatigue and lack of energy...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I can recommend tissue paper, as well as nasal spray to keep the nose clear from congestion.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Who cares. Its not like your having open heart major surgery

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The beginning of the end of his tenure

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Get well soon!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

