Kishida to undergo surgery for nasal congestion on Saturday

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to undergo endoscopic surgery for nasal congestion at a hospital in Tokyo on Saturday, the top government spokesman said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference on Friday that he will step in for Kishida, who will be placed under general anesthetic.

Kishida, who is believed to be suffering from chronic sinusitis causing nasal congestion, is expected to leave the hospital by the end of Saturday and return to work on Monday, Matsuno said.

Japan's Cabinet Law stipulates that if a prime minister is prevented from discharging his functions, or the post is vacant, a minister of state designated by the leader in advance will temporarily perform the role.

