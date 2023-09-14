Kishida to visit New York next week for U.N. General Assembly

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit New York next week to attend the U.N. General Assembly as well as related meetings and events, the government said Friday.

Kishida is scheduled to deliver an address to the General Assembly and join events related to global issues, including nuclear disarmament, the war in Ukraine and sustainable development goals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference.

During his three-day trip from Tuesday, Kishida is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other world leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly session, the top government spokesman said.

Kishida seeks to "emphasize the significance of efforts to strengthen the function of the United Nations, including reforms" of the body at the General Assembly, Matsuno added.

Yoko Kamikawa, who became Japan's first female foreign minister in around two decades, is also expected to visit New York on her first overseas trip as top diplomat.

On Thursday, Kamikawa said she promised U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with him in the U.S. city during their phone talks earlier in the day.

© KYODO