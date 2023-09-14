Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, arrives at the prime minister's office on Wednesday night. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Kishida to visit New York next week for U.N. General Assembly

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit New York next week to attend the U.N. General Assembly as well as related meetings and events, the government said Friday.

Kishida is scheduled to deliver an address to the General Assembly and join events related to global issues, including nuclear disarmament, the war in Ukraine and sustainable development goals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference.

During his three-day trip from Tuesday, Kishida is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other world leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly session, the top government spokesman said.

Kishida seeks to "emphasize the significance of efforts to strengthen the function of the United Nations, including reforms" of the body at the General Assembly, Matsuno added.

Yoko Kamikawa, who became Japan's first female foreign minister in around two decades, is also expected to visit New York on her first overseas trip as top diplomat.

On Thursday, Kamikawa said she promised U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with him in the U.S. city during their phone talks earlier in the day.

An all-expense paid trip to NYC on the taxpayer yen, yet another jaunt for Kishida, which most probably will be summed up by " I know we are a G7 nation with a one party oligopoly that is ranked 125th in the world in terms of gender equity; but look, here's a woman who looks a bit different from the usual gerontocrat!"

The LDP should be ashamed of such tokenism.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Lord I was born a traveling man....

This really is excessive.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

You will read this news next week on all J-media outlets:

Japan Wins Wider Understanding over Treated Water: Kishida

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Seems a bit like a page out of Shinzo Abe's book by going on an overseas PR campaign. The difference is the economy is in the gutter with the average family feeling much poorer than just a decade ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

