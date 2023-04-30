Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Kishida to visit South Korea for summit with Yoon

0 Comments
By Kevin Buckland
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to visit South Korea in coming weeks and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Saturday, reciprocating a Tokyo visit by the South Korean leader last month.

A Japanese government official and another official from a Group of Seven government said the meeting was expected before Kishida hosts a G7 summit from May 19.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Saturday the two will meet around May 7 or 8, citing multiple unnamed Japanese and South Korean diplomatic sources.

Their aim will be to confirm the two neighbors' strengthening of cooperation over North Korea ahead of the Hiroshima G7 summit, Kyodo said.

Asked about reports of the bilateral summit, Kishida said in remarks broadcast by public network NHK that nothing concrete had been decided.

An answering machine at Japan's foreign ministry on Saturday said no one was available over the weekend.

Ties between Japan and South Korea, long strained by issues including war time compensation and trade, have been improving in recent months in the face of North Korea's frequent missile launches and China's more muscular role on the global stage.

The two sides agreed to revive shuttle diplomacy when Yoon met with Kishida in Tokyo in March, the first Japan visit by a South Korean president in 12 years.

The last visit by a Japanese prime minister to South Korea was made by Shinzo Abe in 2018, according to NHK.

U.S. President Joe Biden this week praised Yoon's efforts toward improving relations with Japan during a visit by Yoon to Washington. Biden, Yoon and Kishida are to meet on the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit, according to Japanese media reports.

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said a U.S.-South Korea agreement this week about the need to shore up South Korean security will worsen the situation, according to state media KCNA.

North Korea is convinced it must further perfect a "nuclear war deterrent" as a result, Kim was quoted as saying.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog