Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida to revise ocean policy guidelines in May

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to update Japan's ocean policy guidelines around May, centering on maritime security and a sustainable environmental system at sea.

The promise comes amid heightened maritime tensions around Japan as Chinese coast guard vessels repeatedly enter its territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing.

An advisory panel of Japan's basic plan on ocean policy, headed by Akihiko Tanaka, president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, compiled its proposals over the matter and handed it to Kishida at the prime minister's office.

"We will seek to promote Japan's deterrence," Kishida said after receiving the report.

The prime minister also expressed willingness to develop ocean resources, scientific technologies and offshore wind power generation in a bid to realize a decarbonized society.

In July, the advisory panel submitted a separate proposal, urging the government to focus on marine minerals and energy resources from the perspective of economic security.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog