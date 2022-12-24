Kishida to revise ocean policy guidelines in May

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to update Japan's ocean policy guidelines around May, centering on maritime security and a sustainable environmental system at sea.

The promise comes amid heightened maritime tensions around Japan as Chinese coast guard vessels repeatedly enter its territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing.

An advisory panel of Japan's basic plan on ocean policy, headed by Akihiko Tanaka, president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, compiled its proposals over the matter and handed it to Kishida at the prime minister's office.

"We will seek to promote Japan's deterrence," Kishida said after receiving the report.

The prime minister also expressed willingness to develop ocean resources, scientific technologies and offshore wind power generation in a bid to realize a decarbonized society.

In July, the advisory panel submitted a separate proposal, urging the government to focus on marine minerals and energy resources from the perspective of economic security.

