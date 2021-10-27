Kishida vows to strengthen ties with ASEAN

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, speaks in a virtual meeting of the ASEAN-Japan Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday vowed to strengthen cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region in response to China's assertive territorial claims and military buildup.

The Japan-ASEAN summit, held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, was the first occasion for Kishida to participate in an ASEAN gathering after replacing Yoshihide Suga as prime minister earlier this month.

Referring to his past efforts to enhance Japan's ties with ASEAN during his tenure as foreign minister between 2012 and 2017, Kishida said he continues to value the relationship with the 10-member bloc.

"This time, as prime minister, I will work closely with ASEAN and strongly promote efforts toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

He also said Japan will steadily promote cooperation for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, an initiative aimed at maintaining peace, freedom, and prosperity in the region, and that it shares the same values as Japan's vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As 2023 marks the 50th year of ASEAN-Japan friendship and cooperation, Kishida said Japan plans to hold a special summit at that time to take the relationship to a "new stage."

Kishida and ASEAN leaders exchanged views on the situation in the East and South China seas, where China is increasing its assertiveness, as well as North Korea and Myanmar.

Kishida was quoted by the Foreign Ministry as telling his ASEAN peers that Japan shares the group's deep concern about any moves challenging the rules-based maritime order in the region and strongly opposes such acts, in a veiled criticism of Beijing.

He also said North Korea is threatening the peace and security of the region and the international community by launching ballistic missiles, while asking members for their help in resolving North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, to which members expressed support.

The prime minister said Japan supports ASEAN's action regarding the Myanmar coup in February, including a five-point consensus calling for an immediate cessation of violence and a visit by the ASEAN special envoy for a peaceful settlement of the crisis.

Kishida urged Myanmar's military leaders to respond constructively.

In their annual summit on Tuesday, the ASEAN leaders voiced concern about Myanmar, an ASEAN member state, and explored a balanced approach for addressing the political turmoil in the country.

The ASEAN summit was held without a representative from Myanmar as its military leader was excluded by the group.

ASEAN consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Kishida attended the Japan-ASEAN summit amid campaigning for Japan's general election on Oct. 31.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to attend an ASEAN-plus-Three summit that will bring together the leaders of ASEAN plus Japan, China and South Korea, as well as the East Asia Summit, an event that also involves regional powers such as the United States, Australia, India and Russia.

Kishida is also considering attending in person the leaders' session of U.N. climate change talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November after the general election.

