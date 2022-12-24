Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
politics

Kishida weighs replacing some ministers as support stays flat

1 Comment
By Sakura Murakami
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing select members of his cabinet in January in a bid to reverse his low popularity, news agency Kyodo reported on Friday, citing multiple government sources.

Kishida considered conducting a full-scale reshuffle but is now also considering replacing only a few ministers, the report said, because a large-scale replacement could possibly reveal more ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church, a group critics say is a cult.

The reported move comes as Kishida's approval ratings continue to suffer since the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July revealed ties between LDP politicians and the Unification Church. Three cabinet ministers also quit in quick succession in September and October, after a string of scandals.

A spokesperson for the prime minister's office declined to comment on the reported reshuffle.

Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba is expected to be replaced in the upcoming shake-up, Kyodo said. He is currently under fire for his alleged involvement in violating election laws and for having ties to the Unification Church.

"There is nothing for us to say on this matter," Akiba's office said, when contacted for comment.

TV network ANN later reported that Kishida could replace Akiba as early as Monday.

Kishida's government has tried to control some of the damage, overseeing the passing of a bill that offers support to victims of the Unification Church, which a recent Asahi newspaper poll said 58% of respondents supported.

The prime minister also unveiled a 43 trillion yen, five-year defense plan that marks Japan's biggest military build-up since World War II, that initially had the public's backing.

But Kishida's approval ratings have stayed flat. The Asahi poll, conducted immediately after the defense plan was revealed, showed that 31% supported the prime minister while 57% didn't.

The Sankei newspaper also reported on Friday that Kishida is considering reshuffling his cabinet in January. Some ruling party members have floated Jan 10 as a date, the report said without citing sources.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Kishida should be replaced-as ineffectual as they come!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog