Ishiba, LDP may review cash handout plan to accommodate opposition

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech during a welcome reception of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government and his ruling party may revise plans to deliver cash handouts of 20,000 yen to every resident of Japan, senior officials said Thursday, as they must win opposition support after an election defeat.

An option has emerged within the government and the Liberal Democratic Party to limit recipients to those most in need, such as children and low-income households, rather than distributing them across the board, according to the officials.

The modification of the LDP's pledge for the July 20 House of Councillors election highlights the challenges the ruling coalition faces in advancing its policy agenda, as it now holds minorities in both chambers of parliament.

Ishiba's grip on power has weakened significantly, with his party expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to hold a leadership race amid calls for him to resign following the dismal upper house election result.

The government and the ruling bloc are likely to draw up a supplementary budget to fund the cash handout program during a parliamentary session this fall, through negotiations with opposition parties, the officials said.

Inflation-relief measures were among the priority items for voters in the upper house election. The LDP focused on the cash handout plan, creating a sharp contrast with opposition forces that promised to either reduce or abolish the consumption tax.

The LDP's current plan is to distribute 20,000 yen per person. On top of that, children and adults in low-income households exempt from resident tax would get an extra 20,000 yen, bringing their total to 40,000 yen each.

Ishiba and the ruling coalition have been cornered into reconsidering their plan after the election, which some opposition lawmakers -- who are pushing to have their demands accepted -- say amounted to a "no" vote on the cash handout program.

Yoshihiko Noda, who leads the main opposition force, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said cash handouts and tax cuts should come "as a package."

The Japan Innovation Party has been gaining attention as the opposition force is seen working more closely with the ruling camp. But its chief, Hirofumi Yoshimura, has said the party will vote against an extra budget plan if it only delivers 20,000 yen in cash.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said a review of the cash handout plan is only "natural," given that many voters favor tax cuts.

© KYODO