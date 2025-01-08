Ishiba noncommittal over nuclear ban treaty in meeting with Nobel-winning Hidankyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (3rd from R) meets with members of Nihon Hidankyo, Japan's leading group of atomic bomb survivors, that received the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese atomic bomb survivors' group that won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, urged the government on Wednesday to participate as an observer at a convention of signatories to a U.N. nuclear weapons ban treaty, but said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remained noncommittal during a meeting in Tokyo.

The group's co-chair Terumi Tanaka said the roughly 30-minute sit-down with the prime minister, held to congratulate the group on the prize, "did not yield results" on the issue. Another attendee, Toshiyuki Mimaki, described Ishiba's reticence as "regrettable."

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said the government will examine how to take a "realistic and practical" approach in response to the group's call for Japan, the only country to have experienced nuclear attacks, to attend the gathering of signatories to the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in March in New York.

Komeito party chief Tetsuo Saito, who was also at the meeting, quoted Ishiba as only saying at the meeting he is aware that "there is a view" that Japan should participate.

"It was an occasion rather for the prime minister to explain his views on defense and security, and we did not have time to respond. We want the government to set up another meeting," Tanaka told reporters.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the final days of World War II.

During the meeting at the prime minister's office, the group, also known as the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, stressed the importance of Japan taking a leadership role in ridding the world of nuclear weapons, according to the government.

After the war, Japan forged a security alliance with the United States, relying on its nuclear umbrella while upholding the principles of not possessing, producing or allowing nuclear weapons.

Neither Japan nor the United States has joined the nuclear weapons ban treaty, which entered into force in 2021. Germany, a NATO member, has attended the treaty's meetings as an observer.

Nihon Hidankyo received the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to realize a nuclear-free world including giving witness testimonies.

Ishiba at the meeting said the receipt of the prize was of "great significance" and told the members of the group, "I'd like to express my respect and appreciation for your efforts over the years" that led to the awarding of the prize.

Ishiba, who became prime minister in October, has underscored the importance of the nuclear deterrence provided by the United States, in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile development, China's nuclear buildup, and Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons.

© KYODO