Ishiba mourns death of Carter; praises his 'historic achievements'

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday mourned the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, crediting him with "historic accomplishments" through engaging in "peace diplomacy" throughout his life.

"I renew my deep respect for President Carter, who contributed significantly to strengthening the amicable Japan-U.S. relations and to maintaining peace and stability in the international community," Ishiba said in a statement.

Carter, who received the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in securing peace in the Middle East and easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula in the 1990s, died Sunday. The former Democratic president was 100.

