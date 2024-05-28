 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
politics

Kishida, new U.S. command chief vow to achieve regional stability

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the new chief of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Wednesday affirmed their countries' commitment to peace and stability for the region and the international community.

During his first talks with U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo at the prime minister's office, Kishida vowed to cooperate with the commander to enhance the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the Japanese government said.

The U.S. admiral was quoted by the Japanese government as saying the bilateral alliance has become more important than ever, pleading to realize a "free and open Indo-Pacific" with Tokyo.

Paparo is visiting Japan, a key U.S. ally in Asia, after taking over from Adm. John Aquilino earlier this month. The two countries have been deepening their security cooperation together with South Korea to deal with China's growing military assertiveness and North Korea's weapon threats.

Last week, Beijing's military conducted a two-day exercise around Taiwan followed the inauguration of the island's new President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing condemns as a separatist.

On Monday, North Korea launched a military reconnaissance satellite in its latest bid to develop its nuclear and missile program, though it failed to put it into orbit due to engine problems.

