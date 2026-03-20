Takaichi pays tribute at Arlington cemetery

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi paid tribute at the Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Friday as she wrapped up her first U.S. visit for talks with President Donald Trump.
The national anthems of both Japan and the United States were played at the cemetery, where Takaichi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorial dedicated to unidentified war dead.
Takaichi arrived in Washington on Wednesday night and met with Trump the following day at the White House. It was their second in-person summit since she became Japan's first female prime minister in October.
Despite concerns that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran might overshadow the highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the two security allies, their talks resulted in concrete agreements in wide-ranging fields, such as defense and economic security, and showcased the close personal relationship between them.
Still, Trump aired his expectation that Japan will "step up" and do more to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, now largely blocked by Iran, citing the Asian nation's high dependence on Middle Eastern crude oil imports, most of which pass through the narrow strategic waterway.
The legality of the U.S. military operations against Iran has been a subject of debate under international law, with critics saying the attacks, launched along with Israel on Feb. 28, amounted to preemptive strikes.
Without making any legal assessment of the war, Takaichi expressed her support for Trump as "the only person who can bring peace and prosperity across the world."© KYODO
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sakurasuki
Didn't Mr President mentioned Pearl Harbor not Arlington yesterday? Is that actually a signal?
At least past PM went there offering condolences
https://time.com/4603579/history-shinzo-abe-pearl-harbor/
YayDuckie
She made Japan look really bad with this visit.
Legrande
She made Japan look really bad with this visit.
Yes well the LDP pm has no choice but to do the US' bidding (regardless of who it happens to be), due to how the LDP was founded in the post-war era.
BigP
I think the PM did pretty well considering who was sitting next to her.
englisc aspyrgend
She like every other rational national leader dealing with the mentally unstable Village idiot currently occupying the White House has the unenviable task of trying to serve their national and international interests (we are not all transactional, narrow minded, uneducated narcissists) while placating an irrational child, with the attention span of a mentally defective goldfish and the understanding of a spoiled 3 year old.
She has my sympathy.
Japantime
This won’t be popular in Japan as these are dead American soldiers who massacred Japanese civilians.
FizzBit
She's rather cute with her actions and expressions. No wonder she has a 70% approval rating.