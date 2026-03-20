Takaichi pays tribute at Arlington cemetery

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi paid tribute at the Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Friday as she wrapped up her first U.S. visit for talks with President Donald Trump.

The national anthems of both Japan and the United States were played at the cemetery, where Takaichi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorial dedicated to unidentified war dead.

Takaichi arrived in Washington on Wednesday night and met with Trump the following day at the White House. It was their second in-person summit since she became Japan's first female prime minister in October.

Despite concerns that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran might overshadow the highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the two security allies, their talks resulted in concrete agreements in wide-ranging fields, such as defense and economic security, and showcased the close personal relationship between them.

Still, Trump aired his expectation that Japan will "step up" and do more to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, now largely blocked by Iran, citing the Asian nation's high dependence on Middle Eastern crude oil imports, most of which pass through the narrow strategic waterway.

The legality of the U.S. military operations against Iran has been a subject of debate under international law, with critics saying the attacks, launched along with Israel on Feb. 28, amounted to preemptive strikes.

Without making any legal assessment of the war, Takaichi expressed her support for Trump as "the only person who can bring peace and prosperity across the world."

© KYODO