Kishida plans to attend Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland in June

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend an international leader-level meeting in Switzerland next month to explore measures to achieve peace in Ukraine, a government source said Thursday.

Kishida is expected to visit the Burgenstock resort, where the first "Summit on Peace in Ukraine" is scheduled to take place, after participating in the three-day Group of Seven summit slated to be held in Fasano, southern Italy, from June 13, the source added.

At the two-day multinational gathering through June 16, Kishida aims to demonstrate Japan's proactive stance to address the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia in February 2022, while urging Moscow to withdraw its troops immediately, the source said.

During the meeting, global leaders will exchange views on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peacebuilding initiative called "Peace Formula" and other peace proposals based on the U.N. Charter and key principles of international law, Switzerland said.

The formula consists of 10 points, which include a demand for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and a confirmation of the war's end through the signing of a document by all involved parties.

Switzerland said the country has invited more than 160 delegations from around the world to take part in the upcoming gathering at the lakeside resort near the central city of Lucerne, following a request from Ukraine.

During the meeting, Kishida is expected to express Japan's ongoing commitment to supporting reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, including contributions to minesweeping and agricultural initiatives, according to the source.

In February 2024, Japan hosted a conference on Ukraine reconstruction in Tokyo, pledging 15.8 billion yen ($101 million) in grant aid to assist with the restoration of electricity, energy infrastructure, and other vital projects.

