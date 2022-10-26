Kishida pledges heating aid to war-hit Ukraine ahead of winter

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday pledged to provide heating equipment and other protection against the cold to Ukraine, as the country's war with Russia heads into the winter months.
"Japan has been providing support to Ukraine in preparation for the coming harsh winter...Furthermore, Japan will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine based on our country's unique knowledge and strengths," Kishida said in a video message to an international conference on aid for Ukraine held in Berlin.
To support Ukraine's reconstruction efforts since Russia invaded in late February, Kishida said Tokyo has shared with Kyiv its experience in sorting and reusing debris from the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit eastern and northeastern Japan in March 2011.
"Ukraine can make use of debris resulting from the Russian invasion," he said.
The message was sent to the International Expert Conference on Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine, hosted by Germany and the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union.
Japan will take over the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven from Germany next year. The G7 also involves Britain, Canada, France, Italy, the United States and the European Union.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who took part in the conference virtually, said Russia's attacks have destroyed over a third of facilities in the energy sector.
"Russia destroys everything to make it harder for us to survive this winter," Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine has said it needs a total of $750 billion for reconstruction and that the figure is expected to increase due to the prolonged war.
Kishida reiterated that Japan "strongly condemns" Russia's missile attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Ukraine as well as its threats to use nuclear weapons.
"It is important for us to be united in strongly promoting support for Ukraine as well as sanctions against Russia," he said.
"Japan will make utmost efforts and positive contributions, and actively lead discussions within the international community" for the speedy restoration of peace and reconstruction in Ukraine.© KYODO
Eastman
Japan can help but in very different way.
bring to negotiation table UA and RU leaders and start to discuss about ceasefire and peace.
This is japanese exact position.
Its time to stop abt war everyday and its about time to start to talk about peace.Fumio did you hear abt activity of 30 US senators from democratic party or french president towards to Pope?
Antiquesaving
Like what?
There is little electricity and will be less as the Russians bomb more power stations.
There will be no gas once Russia cuts it later in the winter.
So what will this heating equipment run on?
Are we talking non fan type kerosene heaters?
If so they will need hundred of thousands of not millions and where is the kerosene going to come from?
It is like sending a drought stricken place drinking cups and water containers but no water!
Zizi
I would really like to know what he's referring to.
tora
Well, it will naturally have to be some kind of equipment that doesn't run off of fossil fuels, since that is the very reason Ukraine is suffering. So I guess he is talking about those Kairo chemical things you rub and put into your pockets?
fallaffel
Incoming "heat tech" clothing and "warm biz" attire to save the day. :)
Blacklabel
That guy wearing out those begging Zoom calls.
Mr Kipling
and Pikachu "onesies."...
Zoroto
He wants to send a bunch of kotatsus, obviously,
diagonalslip
there don't seem to be a whole lot of specifics in his pledgings..... ah! got it! he's going over there himself, with all his cronies, and.... hot air! it's what they're good at!
Peter14
So you think Russia is willing to retreat to its internationally recognized borders and pay reparations for the estimated $750 billion in reconstruction plus compensation for all the Ukrainian dead? That would be promising news, but I doubt Putin will agree to it for the sake of peace. Nothing less will be acceptable to Ukraine, it's people and to Europe.
The war continues every day, so it will be discussed for as long as it is ongoing. Russia can achieve peace at any time by removing its forces from all Ukraine territory. One can only assume that in not doing so Putin has no desire for peace.
Much wood and furniture that has been destroyed, can be burned with the right equipment. This will help eliminate some debris and provide warmth and fuel for cooking.
Laguna
I've emailed several kerosene heater manufacturers as well as a few government employees about sending non-electric heaters to Ukraine over the past two months. Japan has a huge manufacturing capacity for them, they are inexpensive, easy to ship, and can be readily moved if users must evacuate. Japan can easily send at least 10,000.
virusrex
No doubt this is of some use, but it is very far from what is really urgent for Ukraine, as long as the destruction continues this is just "cosmetic" and not something that should be boasted as help.
But keep supporting the Sakhalin energy project with Russia, because talking is easy, but doing things that actually can hurt the economy of the country not so much.
wallace
I still use one non electric kerosene heater but mostly the more modern fan kerosene heaters which have no wicks and smell less.
You can also cook a meal on the non fan kerosene heaters. Done that before.
But they do need a supply of kerosene.
Some Ukrainians will still have power supplies.
The Ukrainian voltage is 230 volts so they can’t use Japanese electric appliances.
The hot patches are very good we use them all winter.
Rubber hot water bottles for sleeping with.
Thick Korean type blankets are wonderful even in the most cold of weather.
Arctic sleeping bags.
The biggest obstacle is how to make deliveries in a war zone.