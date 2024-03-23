Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a graduation ceremony at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
politics

Kishida pledges to boost defense capabilities to preserve peace

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will work to strengthen its defense and diplomatic capabilities to maintain peace, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK, adding that military buildups around the country have been growing.

Japan is a close ally with the United States and has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supporting Kyiv financially and joining international sanctions on Moscow.

"Military buildup, including nuclear and missile development, has been accelerating in areas surrounding Japan and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force are growing," Kishida told a graduation ceremony at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka near Tokyo, according to NHK.

Japan faces "the most complex and challenging" security environment since World War II, and the government will strengthen its defense and diplomatic capabilities to maintain peace and to prevent security emergencies, he added.

Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a summit on April 10 in the United States, aimed at boosting the longstanding bilateral security alliance in the face of growing Chinese influence and as North Korea continues its military tests.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
It takes a lot of ammunition to stop a determined adversary, even they are sober. Same thing applies to countries determined to missile their way to glory against Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

*even if

0 ( +0 / -0 )

