Ishiba pledges to resolve territorial dispute with Russia

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed Friday to resolve a longstanding territorial dispute between Japan and Russia that has prevented the countries from signing a peace treaty, calling the lack of progress "unfortunate" even as bilateral ties remain strained due to the war in Ukraine.

At a rally demanding the return of islands off Hokkaido that are called the Northern Territories by Japan and the Southern Kurils by Russia, Ishiba said in a video message that his government will seek as a "priority" to resume exchange programs allowing former Japanese residents to visit them.

Tokyo maintains that the four islands -- Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group -- were illegally seized by the Soviet Union soon after Japan's surrender in World War II on Aug 15, 1945, while Russia views the act was legitimate.

"It's truly unfortunate and regrettable that the territorial issue has yet to be resolved, and no bilateral peace treaty has been signed, even as we mark 80 years since the end of the war," Ishiba said.

Ishiba skipped the gathering due to his trip to the United States for a summit with President Donald Trump.

Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have deteriorated since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Japan and the other Group of Seven countries have condemned Russia's aggression and imposed a series of sanctions hitting Moscow's war chest.

Bilateral talks on signing a post-World War II peace treaty have subsequently stalled, and exchange programs remain suspended, including one to allow former residents of the disputed islands to visit family graves without visas.

Attended by former residents and government officials, the event to mark "Northern Territories Day" is held every year on Feb 7. On that day in 1855, Japan and Russia signed a Treaty of Commerce, Navigation and Delimitation, drawing a national border that placed the four islands within Japanese territory.

