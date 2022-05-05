Kishida, pope discuss need for 'world free of nuclear weapons'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Pope Francis vowed to work together to try to rid the world of nuclear weapons, the Vatican and Japanese officials said Wednesday as new nuclear threats worried Asia and Europe.
Kishida and Francis held a meeting at the Vatican as Russia pressed its war in Ukraine and after North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and vowed to speed up the development of its own nuclear arsenal.
Kishida and Francis spoke privately for about 25 minutes in a reception room off the Vatican's main audience hall. Kishida then met with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican foreign minister.
In a statement, the Vatican said the talks touched on bilateral and international relations "with particular attention to the war in Ukraine, stressing the urgency of dialogue and peace and expressing the hope, to this end, for a world free of nuclear weapons."
The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan said the prime minister and the pope shared their determination toward "ending the dastardly war and restoring peace" in Ukraine.
Francis has changed church teaching on nuclear weapons, saying their mere possession was "immoral." He made the comments during a 2019 visit to Japan, where he paid tribute to survivors of the atomic bombs in Nagasaki and Hiroshima.
Kishida thanked the pope for visiting Hiroshima, the Japanese leader's hometown, and expressed his pledge to cooperate with the Vatican in efforts to create a world without nuclear weapons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently vowed to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons "at the fastest possible pace" and threatened to use them against rivals.
Speaking to reporters in Rome, Kishida said the North's actions that "threaten the peace, safety and stability of the international community are impermissible."
Kishida and Italian Premier Mario Draghi discussed the missile launch during talks later Wednesday.
Draghi said Italy, as well as the broader European Union, agreed on the importance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region and shared the concern about North Korea's weapon tests.
"We must continue showing ourselves united and resolute to defend the international order based on rules, including in the China Sea and Straits," Draghi said.
Draghi also urged Japan to quickly restart processing visas for Europeans and to encourage EU visitors after the coronavirus pandemic led to travel restrictions.
"Italy has reopened its borders to Japanese travelers, including for tourism," Draghi said. "We hope for a rapid restart of the process of visas for work and study and the exemption of visas for tourism for European citizens."
"Essentially, we want to go see you again," he said.
Skeptical
So, what happened Wednesday when Japanese PM Fumio Kishida met with Pope Francis?
A little complicated, so let’s get to it.
This is the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Holy See. In years past, Pope Francis has made is clear his distaste for nuclear weapons. Japan has proven useful in this pope’s desire to have a modern day Helsinki Conference, which would be orchestrated in large part by his efforts. Japan, as the only country to receive detonation, is useful for illustration of the deadliness, devastation and ensuing human misery of such devices. The Pope has previously expressed concerns over proliferation of nuclear weapons, and the overall lack of enthusiasm by the globe over reduction and elimination.
This time would prove no different.
According to a statement from the Japanese Embassy, Kishida had “a fruitful exchange of views” with the pope, “addressing issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, East Asia, North Korea.” Kishida told the pope about North Korea’s latest launch of a ballistic missile, and “expressed concern about North Korea’s activities in the field of missile and nuclear weapons tests.” Pope Francis used the occasion to condemn their use and possession during the 25-minute meeting as “inconceivable.”
Then, for the next hour, Kishida met with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin . The cardinal, in particular, really wants a new Helsinki Conference, and envisions the conference setting new standards to eliminate a new cold war, reduce blocs of influence between countries, strengthen participation in international bodies, and end the Ukraine war. The world, he said before, has “the obligation not to continue the war but to implement every possible political and diplomatic initiative to achieve a ceasefire and a just peace."
And a new Helsinki Conference is just the ticket to make all of that happen.
Parolin, you will recall, was instrumental in the provisional agreement between the Holy See and China in September 2018 over the appointment of bishops (six ordinations of bishops in China since the agreement was first reached). The agreement had a two-year term and was renewed for another two years in October 2020, with no adjustments or amendments. Next expiration is this coming October.
During the PM’s meeting with the cardinal, Kishida expressed deep concern over unilateral attempts to subvert the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea, as well as the human rights situation in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region, expressing apprehension over the nuclear and missile issue of North Korea.
The cardinal did not follow along those lines. He remained non-committal over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China’s Uyghur Muslim problem. In fact, the issues Kishida presented were largely ignored in the secretary’s post-action communiqué; but the war in Ukraine did make the final cut. (https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2022/05/04/220504c.html).
The pope did get from Kishida what they needed most . . . reassurance. Former PM Shinzo Abe had been quoted as floating the idea of Japan move towards “nuclear sharing” after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to the Japanese embassy statement, Kishida “expressed his intention to collaborate with the Holy See to create a ‘world without nuclear weapons.’”
For context, the day before meeting with Kishida, Pope Francis was interviewed by an Italian newspaper about the Ukraine war. Obviously frustrated that his efforts towards cease-file and peace were going nowhere, and thwarted in efforts to meet with Putin or to get anywhere with Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow Kirill, he told the reporter that “NATO barking at Russia’s doors” may have raised alarms in the Kremlin about the alliance’s intentions in Ukraine. “I can’t say if (Russia’s) anger was provoked,” he continued, “but facilitated, maybe yes.” Then, as for Kirill, the pope said that Kirill - who has given the Ukraine war his public backing - "cannot become [President Vladimir] Putin's altar boy."
In diplospeak? Ouch! Times two!
Things ordinarily said in private to diplomats, not to newspapers.
The reaction was quick.
The Russian Orthodox Church said it was regrettable that a month and a half after Francis and Kirill spoke directly, that the pope had adopted such a tone. "Pope Francis chose an incorrect tone to convey the content of this conversation." "Such statements are unlikely to contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, which is especially necessary at the present time."
Further along then we were before? Maybe not. But probably not worse off then we were, before the Japanese / Holy See meet and greets.