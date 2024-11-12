 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Monday. Image: Kiyoshi Ota, Pool via AP
politics

Ishiba receives 2nd medical checkup in 5 days

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba received a medical checkup on Wednesday for the second time in five days, amid concerns after he appeared to fall asleep during a parliamentary session earlier this week.

The top government spokesman, however, dismissed fears that the 67-year-old lawmaker, whose Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner lost their majority in the Oct 27 general election, has been unwell, saying there is "no health issue."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference that Ishiba had an around 30-minute examination at a healthcare facility in Tokyo on Wednesday and that "there is no impact on his official duties."

Ishiba, who took office on Oct 1, also checked into a hospital in Tokyo on Saturday for about 1 hour and 50 minutes. Asked why he underwent a medical checkup again on Wednesday, Hayashi said, "I've heard it was a routine health check that had been scheduled before."

Regarding Wednesday's examination, a source close to Ishiba said it was arranged in advance of his planned visit to South America from Thursday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and Group of 20 summits in Peru and Brazil.

Hayashi said Monday that a dose of cold medicine was to blame for causing Ishiba to apparently fall asleep during a parliamentary session held to reelect him as prime minister following the House of Representatives election.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog