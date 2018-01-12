Abe rejects S Korean call for new steps to help 'comfort women'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday rejected South Korea's call for more steps to help "comfort women", a euphemism for women forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels, and urged Seoul to honour a 2015 pact on the divisive topic.
Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes Japan's 1910-45 colonisation of the peninsula and the "comfort women" issue is especially touchy. The U.S. allies are key to efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
South Korea said this week that the 2015 agreement, struck by President Moon Jae-in's conservative predecessor, had failed to meet the victims' needs and resolve the feud.
The 2015 agreement was "a promise between the two nations. Keeping this promise is an international and universal principle. We cannot accept South Korea's unilateral demands for additional measures," Abe told reporters.
"We have been sincere in executing every promise we made. We want to continue to strongly ask South Korea to do the same."
Seoul is not seeking to renegotiate the agreement, which the two sides had said would "finally and irreversibly" end the feud if both sides stuck to it. Under the deal, Japan apologised again and promised 1 billion yen ($8.99 million) for a fund to help the women.
But South Korea has urged Tokyo to take added steps, including a fresh apology.
Japanese media reports have said Abe may not attend the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month because of the feud, although the government's top spokesman said on Thursday that it had not been decided.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
Which is of course, only correct. The Korean people cannot be further indulged on this point.
Tom Denk
Im sorry but its not, Japan' s Gov has to learn that not everything is "solved" by its Checkbook diplomacy. And I mean that by not only wasting taxpayers money, also by really meaning to solve the issue --- with diplomacy, talks and a since appology.
baktaka
Naw this is totally absurd. Think most of us are tired of these games of charades SK keep playing.
OssanAmerica
74% of the surviving Comfort Women have accepted Japan's Prime Ministerial apology and the compensation. Where has it "failed" to meet the victim's needs? The feud has been "resolved" according to the 2015 Agreement signed by South Korea. If the Agreement "failed the victims" in any way the South Korean government is responsible for making it up to them. Not Japan which has fulfilled all it's agreement obligations.
theFu
SK needs to stop behaving like a blackmailer, always wanting more.
Remember the women. Have the normal and customary holiday, statues, etc., but leave other countries out.
tinawatanabe
It was not compensation money. Japan has no obligation to pay compensation money. it was to help heal the women's mental condition.