Kishida says he respects Biden's decision on exit from presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on April 10.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he respects U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election, as he stressed the two countries' alliance remains vital.

"I believe that President Biden has made a decision that he deems is the best one politically," Kishida told reporters, following the Democratic president's announcement he was bowing out of the Nov. 5 race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

"Needless to say, the Japan-U.S. alliance is a linchpin of our nation's diplomatic and security policies, so we will be closely following related developments," Kishida added.

Following growing doubts about his physical and mental fitness, Biden, 81, said in a statement posted on the X social media platform Sunday that he was withdrawing from the election race, in which former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee.

If Harris becomes the Democratic Party's nominee and is elected, she would be the first woman to serve as U.S. president. Harris became the first female, Black and South Asian American vice president in 2021.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized the necessity of Tokyo coordinating policies with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential race, saying, "We will continue to closely communicate with the U.S. government."

The top government spokesman also expressed appreciation for Biden's efforts to enhance bilateral relations since his inauguration in 2021, noting that in April Kishida became the first Japanese leader in nine years to make a state visit to the United States.

"The Japanese and U.S. governments confirmed that they have become global partners to uphold and strengthen a rules-based, free and open international order under the leadership" of Kishida and Biden, Hayashi said at a press conference.

A Foreign Ministry official said Japan is committed to maintaining ties with the current U.S. administration, underpinned by the deep personal relationship of trust between Kishida and Biden, until the president's term ends in January.

No matter who becomes the next president, the "importance of continuing to bolster the Japan-U.S. alliance, which is shared by both Democrats and Republicans, will remain unchanged," the ministry official added.

Another ministry official said the news of Biden ending his reelection campaign was "as expected" and that Japan will "watch the moves" made by Harris ahead of the Democratic National Convention scheduled for next month.

