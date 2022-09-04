Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Kishida says gov't panel on inflation and wages to meet Friday

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Japanese government panel tasked with tackling rising prices and wage issues will meet on Friday and consider additional policy measures that should be taken, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Niigata Prefecture, Kishida said the government should consider reviewing and raising subsidies for regional revitalization so they can be used to respond effectively to surging prices.

"I would like to compile additional measures and implement them without hesitation," he said, adding that he recognized the importance of offering support that matches the needs of local communities.

Kishida has made a top priority of addressing the impact of rising energy, food and raw materials prices on businesses and consumers, instructing his government last month to draw up new policy measures.

To temper the overwhelming relief and joy of the Japanese populace that yet another government panel will convene to "tackle" the decades long wage issue, it should be said that all signs point to the conclusion, as always, will be : How much money does Dentsu need to come up with a new slogan after "New Capitalism"?

That one didn't work out too well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Is it premium Friday this week?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

