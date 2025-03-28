Ishiba says Trump's tariff views hard to understand

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that Donald Trump's views on tariffs were "difficult to understand" after the U.S. president announced 25 percent levies on imported cars and parts.
Just weeks after Ishiba and Trump held apparently friendly talks, the duties came as a major blow to Japan, one of Washington's closest economic and strategic allies. Japanese auto shares sank for the second day on Friday.
"What President Trump is saying is that there are both friends and foes and friends can be more difficult. This is very difficult to understand," Ishiba said during a legislative committee session.
Announcing the new vehicle tariffs -- pencilled in for next week -- Trump said this week in the White House that America's trade partners had been "taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things".
"They've taken so much out of our country, friend and foe alike. And frankly, friend has been oftentimes been much worse than foe," he added.
The measures have caused consternation among U.S. allies.
Canada angrily reacted to Trump's tariff, which could devastate the nation's auto industry, with Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring the era of deep bilateral relations was "over".
For Japan, Ishiba warned: "The impact this will have on the Japanese economy will be extremely significant. There is nothing to be gained by getting into a big fight over it. We will explain logically (to Washington).
"The point is to make them understand imposing such high tariffs on Japan will not bring a special benefit to the United States."
One in 10 Japanese jobs are tied to the automotive industry.
Ishiba said on Thursday that Japan was reviewing an "appropriate" response to the tariffs.
"We believe that the current measures and other broad-based trade restrictions by the U.S. government could have a significant impact on the economic relationship between Japan and the U.S., as well as on the global economy and the multilateral trading system," government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
Trump's move has worried investors, who were already on edge over a string of other tariffs he has imposed including on steel and aluminium.
In afternoon trade, Toyota plunged 4.76 percent in Tokyo, Honda fell 4.77 percent and Nissan lost 2.97 percent, extending Thursday's steep losses.
Top trade officials from South Korea, Japan and China were meanwhile set on Sunday to meet in Seoul to discuss economic cooperation, a government source told AFP on Friday.© 2025 AFP
funkymofo
Trump is uniting the free world against America.
JeffLee
Well, Ishiba is a politician, not a businessman like Trump, so no wonder he "doesn't understand." The broad business community gave Trump plenty of support from during his campaign, during which he promised to deliver on these tariffs.
The Trump camapign also got massive financial backing from tech, finance and energy companies. Also, lots of them pledged substantial investments in the U.S. economy in line with Trump's pro-business policies. The business people know Trump and they know the score, unlike these clueless politicians.
TaiwanIsNotChina
More like businesses thought some tax cuts would be deposited in their feed bowl.
I'veSeenFootage
Trump is a businessman ad much as he is a pro wrestler.
Nope. The CEOs gave him plenty of support. For their promised tax cuts.
Again, from the CEOS only. For their promised tax cuts.
Everybody else with a working brain knows that trade wars aren't an economic boon. Nobody wants these tariffs.
John-San
Well we all know you don’t try to reason with idiocy. The teacher always makes them stand in the corner with a dunce hat on. Bad parents make idiots and idiots make more idiots. Look at Trump (idiot) and then have a look at his offspring (more idiots). Add the high population of Fox News, Disney, Warner Bros educated ( 100’s of Millions ) the future of the USA is assured to a generation plus of idiocy. If they didn’t process power we should be worried for our own future. So dont applease and brush if off we have get serious and put the boot into the USA and boycott any USA control. The USD should be abandoned for gold would be a start.
Newgirlintown
“We will explain logically (to Washington).”
Yeah, good luck with that.
Aaron J
No one understands Trumps tariffs or strategy - especially not Trump.
Trump is not a business man, he’s just always had unlimited access to funds to execute large business deals.
JeffLee
The last thing tariffs are are "tax cuts." They're effectively tax hikes. Do you think the top people in the corporate world don't know that? Well, that's what they want. Not that a politician would "understand" that.
Guy_Gin_and_Tonic
I suspect Ishiba knows quite well why Trump loves tariffs, but is too polite to use the ‘N’ word or the ‘F’ word. I’ll bet he’s using them in private though, along the Japanese equivalent of the ‘C’ word, and who could blame him?
I'veSeenFootage
You misunderstood. CEO's didn't support Trump for the tariffs. They supported him because he promised them huge tax cuts. The tax cuts he's trying to fund by cutting spending everywhere, including Medicaid/Medicare.