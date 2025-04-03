"Ishiba says Trump tariffs a 'national crisis'"

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Japanese goods are a "national crisis", Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday ahead of cross-party talks on mitigating the impact.
Japanese firms are the biggest investors into the United States but Trump on Thursday announced a hefty 24 percent levy on imports from the close U.S. ally as part of global "reciprocal" levies.
The measures "can be called a national crisis and the government is doing its best with all parties" to lessen the impact, Ishiba said in parliament.
He called however for a "calm-headed" approach to negotiations with Trump's administration, which has also imposed 25-percent tariffs on auto imports which came into force this week.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said meanwhile that tariffs "can be a factor in downward pressure on the global and national economies".
Ishiba on Thursday told his ministers "to study closely" the tariffs and "to take all measures necessary including financing support" for domestic industries and protecting jobs, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
Ishiba's meetings with party leaders later Friday are aimed at laying the groundwork for the supplementary budget bill, as his minority government needs opposition support to pass it in parliament, the Asahi Shimbun daily reported.
On Friday, Hayashi repeated that Trump's sweeping new tariffs are "extremely regrettable" and that Japan has "serious concerns" about whether they comply with World Trade Organization rules and U.S.-Japan trade agreements.
Japan's main Nikkei 225 index fell 2.75 percent or 955.35 points on Friday to close at 33,780.58, adding to a 2.7 percent drop on Thursday after the S&P 500 on Wall Street dropped by the most in a day since 2020.
Major Japanese business lobby the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) said Trump's tariffs "would have an extremely grave impact on the Japanese economy".
"We strongly urge the government to continue its persistent negotiations for the exemption from tariff measures and to take all possible measures to minimize the impact on small and medium-sized enterprises and small businesses... by developing a detailed consultation system and strengthening cash management support," the JCCI said.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) also called for government assistance for its members, which make up an important pillar of the world's fourth-biggest economy.
The industry has "consistently called for fundamental reform to simplify and ease the burden of automobile-related taxation, (and) we kindly request comprehensive support measures to ensure that Japan's automotive industry can maintain its foundation as a manufacturing base, through the revitalization of the domestic market", it said.
JAMA said its members have invested a cumulative total of more than $66 billion in U.S. manufacturing as of 2024, generating over 110,000 direct U.S. jobs and supporting more than 2.2 million others.
"We have long believed that becoming an integral part of the U.S. auto industry -- through local investment and job creation -- is the most sustainable path forward for the auto industries of both countries," it said.
Japanese carmakers ship about 1.45 million cars to the United States from Canada and Mexico, where they operate factories, Bloomberg News reported.
By comparison, Japan exports 1.49 million cars directly to the United States, while Japanese automakers make 3.3 million cars in America.
In Japan, the auto sector is a key industry, employing about 5.6 million people directly or indirectly.
Vehicles accounted for around 28 percent of Japan's 21.3 trillion yen ($142 billion) of U.S.-bound exports last year.© 2025 AFP
15 Comments
Wasabi
The genius in charge does not even understand his country will be the first impacted.
Yes, for the USA first. The rest of the world will find others markets, at the end it will be best to be free of this unreliable country.
Mr Kipling
First tell the US to either remove the tariffs or remove every base and all military personnel by April 10th.
Then bring back Shohei Otani.
rainyday
No country can trust the United States again after this. Its word isn't worth the paper its printed on.
Peter14
America kicks an "own goal". Shoots itself in the face.
Thats Trump apparently making America great again? From prosperity to ruin, Trump always has been a backwards kind of fellow.
Chief -Tariffs
"Ishiba says Trump tariffs a 'national crisis'"
I feel for you, but it should not be a national crisis just remove the unnecessary market barriers and make it possible for a young Japanese bad boy who want to stand out on the streets of Tokyo or any other city with a Sport Chevy Malibu. Just make sure it's made in Japan that would create more better paying jobs while reviving our forgotten ghost towns. We cant keep on attributing the problems of emerging ghost towns only to an aging population forgetting that globalization forced many manufacturers to move abroad thus abandoning those towns. It's also time to make Americans goods in Japan and vice versa because that's what friends do lead by fairness and Justice. It's time also to start manufacturing in Japan some of the high end defense equipment in those abandoned ghost towns. Vamonos people!! No time for ringisho after ringisho
Some dude
Macron said something similar in France and alluded to the possibility of freezing French investment in the USA.
The fallout over this could be pretty spectacular.
Given that the USA (at least in its current incarnation) only seems to care about money, the continual nosediving of the markets and watching former friendly countries do everything possible to avoid dealing with them might be the only thing to bring about a little self reflection.
Chief -Tariffs
Mr Kipling,
"Then bring back Shohei Otani"
No offense but is Shihei Otani acomomidity to be brought back? What happened to person self will.
patkim
Not only a national crisis, but an international one. While Trump thinks this will make America great, it will inevitably break any bridges between all countries in the world. Does he really think these will make anyone but the 1% in America feel great? Heck, as an American, I feel like I can't feel so good talking with my Japanese, British, Canadian, Australian, etc. coworkers and friends. I feel so apologetic for the calamity caused by the orange ape in the WH. Even if (and that's a big 'IF') in the end, I can have a few extra dollars in my pocket as a result (which won't really happen), is it worth destroying any international friendships we had?
geronimo2006
It's more of a national crisis for US. Aside from the economic firestorm that will result, Trump has declared a state of emergency. This is authoritarianism 101. Japan, along with other countries, should all stand up and retaliate. This would force Trump's hand as he is relying on countries like Japan to give in to his demands and then lower tariffs. I'm not sure whether or not Ishiba will stand up to Trump because that will mean going along with China and S.K. If many countries do retaliate, and a trade war ensures, then US would be the hardest hit by taking on so many countries at the same time which in my opinion is madness. Who would've guessed relying on AI for your trade policy and putting it in the hands of an egotistical narcissist is not so intelligent after all.
The_Beagle
After the devastation of WWII, the United States promised to help rebuild Europe and Japan, by opening our previously protected markets to foreign goods, keeping our tariffs low to nonexistent, providing the world’s reserve currency, and underwriting global security with American military power.
In return, other countries were supposed to gradually liberalize their economies, buy American goods, and play by the rules. But they never did.
Instead, they took our postwar deal —designed to help them— and ran with it. They piled up tariffs, non-tariff barriers, VAT taxes, and trade cheats while the U.S. kept its markets wide open.
For decades, the American working class footed the bill while foreign economies fattened themselves, and American elites made billions facilitating and perpetuating the grift. That was globalism. It’s not an ideology— it is a business model. And Trump just crushed the model.
virusrex
So, no effect from the personal visit Ishiba made to Trump to try and "goma-suri" his way out of Tariffs? Completely unsurprising.
kurisupisu
So, Japan is concerned ?
Well, it’s time for change then.
Time to diversify the economy and get rid of red tape so that domestic demand can flourish.
Time to foster entrepreneurship and debate.
Time to invest in new modes of transportation such as drones to open up the country to better living standards and choice.
It has always been the same with the Japanese-they need to be forced to adapt for their own betterment.
happyhere
BRICS, with its 4 billion consumers and high growth rates, is beckoning.
Blackstar
Where are Blacklabel and Bass4Funk to tell us that we don't understand and everything's going great with the very stable genius in charge?
Mr Kipling
We can't have him fraternizing with the enemy!
Roger Gusain
In a parallel universe, Shinzo Abe is still alive and Trump gave Japan special treatment. \
But we have Ishiba ...
Blackstar
@The_Beagle
In return, other countries were supposed to gradually liberalize their economies, buy American goods, and play by the rules. But they never did.
Instead, they took our postwar deal —designed to help them— and ran with it. They piled up tariffs, non-tariff barriers, VAT taxes, and trade cheats while the U.S. kept its markets wide open.
You want to believe this, but the facts are different. Rather than the widespread "cheating" etc. you ignorantly whine about, the US actually accepted minor disparities in trade arrangements here & there in exchange for multiple countries falling in line behind it, offering their land and resources in support of the US empire against the Soviet empire. It was a win-win.
Yes, the EU got a pretty good deal out of US nuclear protection, but Germany was the designated battleground should the Soviets do something stupid. And who automatically sent in troops to help the US in their crazy wars in Iraq & Afghanistan? Yeah, the Europeans (& Australia). Not because they were 100% convinced it was a good idea, but because they were committed to a team game. Those days are over. Americans will come to curse the day they were stupid enough to give this scum a second term (& 3rd, & 4th terms, if he lives that long, because free & fair elections will no longer be allowed).
Roger Gusain
In another parallel universe, Kamala won the election ...