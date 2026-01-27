 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earned Beijing's ire with comments in November that suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily during a potential attack on Taiwan. Image: AFP
politics

Takaichi says U.S.-Japan alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the alliance between Tokyo and Washington would collapse if Japan failed to act in the event of an attack on the U.S. military during a conflict in Taiwan.

Detailing the Japanese response to a hypothetical Taiwan crisis, Takaichi appeared to dial back on her remarks in November that suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily during a potential attack on the island.

That comment provoked the ire of Beijing, which regards the democratic island as its own territory.

Ahead of a snap election in February, Takaichi was asked during a news program Monday about her remarks in November that suggested Tokyo could intervene militarily during a potential attack on Taiwan.

Takaichi pointed out that in the event of conflict, Japan and the United States might jointly conduct an evacuation operation to rescue Japanese and American nationals.

"If the U.S. military, acting jointly with Japan, comes under attack and Japan does nothing and runs home, the Japan-U.S. alliance will collapse," she said on the TV Asahi program.

"If something serious happens there, we would have to go to rescue the Japanese and American citizens in Taiwan. In that situation, there may be cases where Japan and the U.S. take joint action," the prime minister said.

She added: "We will respond strictly within the bounds of the law, making a comprehensive judgment based on the circumstances."

In the wake of Takaichi's comments in November, China has discouraged its nationals from traveling to Japan, citing deteriorating public security and criminal acts against Chinese nationals in the country.

Beijing is reportedly also choking off exports to Japan of rare-earth products crucial for making everything from electric cars to missiles.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Imagine that, a Japanese PM with an opinion. But in rephrasing her earlier comment she will only make the Chinese more angry. But who cares. Well done.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

"If the U.S. military, acting jointly with Japan, comes under attack and Japan does nothing and runs home, the Japan-U.S. alliance will collapse," she said on the TV Asahi program.

She is talking nonsense, absolutely unqualified for the job. Such a chicken hawk will start a world war at the battle field of Japan just to show she is not a little loony.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

America will leave Japan alone someday for somehow, just like they will take away the island of Greenland and leave European countries alone !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

