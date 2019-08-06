Abe says WWII labor row is biggest issue with S Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the main cause of escalating tensions between Japan and South Korea is a loss of trust over court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans for forced labor during World War II.
Japan has imposed export controls on key materials for South Korea's semiconductor industry and moved to downgrade the country's trade status. It has insisted that the measures were related to national security concerns and were not in retaliation for the court rulings, which allowed the freezing of assets of three Japanese companies in South Korea to provide the compensation money.
Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula as a colony until the end of the war, and insists that all compensation issues were settled under a 1965 agreement normalizing ties.
Abe, responding to a question about the escalating tensions, urged Seoul to take appropriate actions to stop the court procedures. His cabinet approved a plan Friday to drop South Korea from a list of countries granted preferred trade status on Aug 28.
"Considering the current Japan-South Korea relations, trust is the biggest problem — the question of whether to keep the promises between nations," Abe told reporters in Hiroshima, where he attended a memorial marking the Aug 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing. Abe said the South Korean government's refusal to interfere with the judicial system to stop the forced compensation broke the 1965 agreement and was tantamount to violating international law.
Abe said last month that it is natural to assume that South Korea would fail export control promises because it has already broken the wartime compensation agreement.
With more than a dozen similar lawsuits pending in South Korea, the wartime labor issue could involve dozens of other companies and eventually amount to trillions of yen (billions of dollars) in compensation, and could even spread to other countries that suffered from Japanese wartime atrocities.
South Korea's government says it cannot interfere with civil lawsuits filed by individuals, and has rejected Japan's request for arbitration.
Japan announced export control measures on South Korea on July 1, and has provided inconsistent reasons for the decision, prompting suspicions that the real cause was the wartime labor dispute.
Officials have spoken of South Korean failures to keep international promises, while also saying that "certain sensitive items have been exported to (South Korea) with inadequate management by companies," while refusing to provide details.
Japanese officials denied South Korea's allegation that they are using trade to retaliate, and Abe and senior ruling party lawmakers then suggested that shipments to South Korea may have illegally ended up in North Korea. Japan then cited a loss of communication between export control authorities from the two sides for three years, accusing South Korea of failing to respond to Japanese requests for talks to provide clarifications, criticized South Korea's export control capability, and said the measure was for national security reasons.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
14 Comments
Login to comment
Samit Basu
And Abe's statement will be used against Japan when the case goes to the WTO.
Abe san practically confessed that his trade restriction was politically motivated and he "assumed" without proof.
Heckleberry
But SK is not China or Japan. Government remains independent of the judicial system there.
So SK should violate its constitution to appease Japan?
Well duh.
Akie
Honestly speaking, the trust problem started when Abe visited the Shrine.
Samit Basu
@Heckleberry
Personally, I think this case should go before the ICJ. All the international legal scholars conclude that the individual right to seek damages was not covered by the 1965 treaty and Korea has a better than 95% outcome of winning if the case was ever tried at the ICJ.
extanker
Oh Sure. The South Korean government is making endless antagonistic threats, officially sponsoring 'we hate Japan' banners, goading their people into hateful protesting and even killing themselves and yet, somehow, you three make Japan out to be the bad guy.
The denial is strong.
extanker
Seeing as how Korea is the one constantly refusing to meet Japan at the ICJ, I would think even Korea wouldn't agree with you on that probable outcome.
Heckleberry
@tanker - Mayor of Nagoya just days ago denied history of wrongdoing, and in doing so he joined a looooooong list of high ranking Japanese officials who have attempted to whitewash and deny history. But I suppose you think Japan is contrite enough and SK should get over it..
But let's ignore all that, sweep it under the rug quicksmart, and focus on what SK is doing wrong hey...
Yubaru
No, but the government is well within it's power to mitigate and stop these types of lawsuits from proceeding by creating laws that prevent from from moving through the courts.
SK is purposely choosing to ignore the agreement it made with Japan back in the 60's between the tow countries.
Samit Basu
@extanker
Actually it has nothing to do with the winning probability and everything to do with not establishing a precedence of going to the ICJ from what I hear.
Samit Basu
I meant "precedent", not precedence. Sorry.
jj1067
Japan revoked Korea from the white list because Korea had been refusing to answer to Japan for years where the missing imported products went.
Japan told Korea G20 of last month was the deadline and Korea still ignored it. So here we are.
And Korea’s ignoring 1965/2005 agreement is another issue. To this Japan has not been retaliating yet but sending warning. As soon as Korea starts to hurt Japanese companies Japan will retaliate in a different field other than “white list”.
extanker
"from what you hear". That's funny. If they thought that they had a leg to stand on, they would be there to let the ICJ hear their sob stories in a heartbeat.
extanker
Individual opinions are faaaaaaar (see, I can be overly dramatic too) from the same thing as a government sponsored initiative. Nice try though. You let me know when the Japanese government starts hanging banners in Tokyo.
NZ2011
He said the biggest problem not the only problem.. and I’m no Abe fan.. however;
“South Korea agreed to demand no further compensation, either at the government or individual level, after receiving $800 million in grants and soft loans from Japan as compensation for its 1910–45 colonial rule in the treaty.[12]”
seems pretty clear
Ganbare Japan!
Overturn that politcally biased court "ruling", Moon, and save your nation from economic destruction. Its that simple.
PM Abe is 100% correct.