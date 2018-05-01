Abe seeks support for constitutional revision

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sought public support Tuesday for his long-cherished goal of revising the country's war-renouncing constitution amid widening scandals that have hurt his government's popularity.
Abe said he wants Japan's Self-Defense Force to be officially recognized by the constitution as the country's military. Opponents say the revision could expand Japan's military role beyond current limits.
"Finally, it's time for us to tackle a revision to the constitution. And it's you, the people, who are to play the primary role," Abe said in a statement read by a senior member of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party at an annual campaign rally for charter change. Abe is currently traveling in the Middle East.
Public opinion has been split despite an expanded campaign to drum up support for constitutional amendment in recent years. Demands for change have been led mainly by Abe's party, not the public. Abe's ruling block holds the necessary two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament to propose a revision, but its junior partner, the Komei party, is reluctant to accept a charter change.
Japan's postwar constitution renounces the use of force in settling international conflicts, and limits the military to self-defense, although Japan has a well-equipped modern army, navy and air force that work closely with the U.S. The Self-Defense Force, established less than a decade after Japan's World War II defeat, was once controversial, but is now widely accepted as Japan's legitimate military.
Abe, after seeing his party's earlier proposal for a more drastic revision of the constitution's war-renouncing Article 9 fail to gain public support, began arguing that many Japanese scholars still consider the Self-Defense Force unconstitutional and that the constitution needs to be revised to spell out its legitimacy.
Earlier Tuesday, thousands of participants in a May Day rally opposed the proposed constitutional revision and demanded Abe's resignation over his suspected role in widening cronyism scandals.
Abe's ruling party and its nationalistic supporters, such as the powerful lobby Nippon Kaigi, have advocated constitutional revisions for years. They say the 1947 charter, imposed by U.S. occupation forces after Japan's World War II defeat, is outdated and its pacifist restrictions make Japan vulnerable to a growing security threat from North Korea.
Earlier amendments proposed by the ruling party in 2012 were intended to restore prewar values centering on the emperor and on placing the national interest above individual rights in some cases. Abe's current proposed change to Article 9 was adopted by the ruling party in March.
Schopenhauer
After all, Abe is an old fashioned politician. Japan needs a prime minister who can show us new Japan in new era.
M3M3M3
Abe must be pretty worried about peace breaking out on the Korean Peninsula. It undercuts much of the stated logic behind his Art.9 revision plans.
BertieWooster
Why is Abe still here?
Wasn't he going to step down because of the scandal?
Or has he gotten away with it?
Akie
When the world is marching toward peace, Japan is marching toward war, all because the single minded Abe. If Abe badly wants to rewrite the peace constitution, he should not only get permission from Japanese people, but also from people of the Northeast nations, based on historical reason and legal reason and courtesy reason.
since1981
Bertie; All has been forgotten as the news is now dominated with news about Sumo, Tokio and every other petty thing that is happening in Japan. It's how the system works here.
klausdorth
"....... its pacifist restrictions make Japan vulnerable to a growing security threat from North Korea."
I thought this problem is going to be settled once and for all?
But Abe needs his army, he'll probably have some big, I mean real big, so beautiful parades very soon, too. I am still waiting for the miraculous arrows which will improve the economy and so much more. When is he going to start working on that?
thepersoniamnow
Everyone is dragging their feet because its not a huge pressing issue. Japan will revise its constitution back, its just a matter of time and necessity.