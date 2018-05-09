Abe served dessert in 'shoe' at dinner in Israel

A dinner hosted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe last week took an awkward turn after the latter was served dessert in what appeared to be a lace-up leather shoe.

On the evening of May 2, Abe and his wife Akie were treated to a festive meal at Netanyahu's official residence that included chocolates served in a metal container in the shape of a man's shoe.

The special treat has since drawn criticism from local media as being disrespectful as outdoor shoes are rarely seen inside houses in Japan, as people remove them before going inside.

The reports came after Netanyahu complained about the lack of news coverage of Abe's visit by Israeli media.

An official at the Japanese Embassy in Israel declined to comment, saying it was a private dinner but added the embassy has heard Abe and his wife "enjoyed the dinner."

