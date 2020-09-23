Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga, China's Xi to hold phone talks Friday

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping are planning to hold talks by telephone on Friday, Kyodo News reported, their first discussion since Suga took over as Japan's leader.

The talks are aimed at further expanding ties between the two countries, Kyodo said on Tuesday, citing multiple unidentified government sources. The leaders are also expected to discuss Xi's state visit to Japan which was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus, the news agency said.

Suga last week became Japan's first new leader in nearly eight years and has been speaking by phone with world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump.

He faces a delicate balancing act in keeping Japan's relations with the United States and China on track as tensions heighten between the two.

Japan and China also have their own tensions over long-time issues including a territorial dispute over islands in the East China Sea.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog