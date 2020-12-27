Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Suga dodges question about running for PM again

4 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declined to answer a question about whether he will run for another term in a TV program on Sunday as the country struggles to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Asked about running in the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which effectively decides the country's prime minister, Suga only said, "I will focus on doing my job steadily each day."

Suga became prime minister in September to serve out the remainder of his predecessor Shinzo Abe's term through next September.

While he can call a general election before the House of Representatives term ends on Oct 21, he only said, "I want to make sure I get things I have promised done."

His remarks come as the country is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections and support ratings for Suga's Cabinet have plunged reflecting dissatisfaction with his pandemic response.

On Friday, Suga requested the public to spend the New Year holidays "quietly" to contain the spread of the virus and prevent the collapse of the medical system.

Having served nearly eight years as chief cabinet secretary and dealt with crisis management under Abe, Suga said he feels comfortable working even during holiday seasons.

Regarding a postponed visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan as a state guest, Suga said both countries need to prioritize antivirus measures and are "not in a situation to arrange a schedule at the moment."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

As a puppet Suga should first consult Nikai over it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That is a stupid and most inappropriate question if not intentional expecting a slip of tongue of Suga. From the day a prime minister says he will not run again, he will be a dead wood prime minister and invites a lot of political confusions.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

From the day a prime minister says he will not run again, he will be a dead wood prime minister and invites a lot of political confusions.

Absolutely!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

From the day a prime minister says he will not run again, he will be a dead wood prime minister and invites a lot of political confusions.

He's already dead-wood, and has been since day one! He's got so many people behind him pulling all the strings I am surprised he's actually managed to stay this long!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo