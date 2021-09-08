Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga mulls U.S. visit in late September to attend Quad meeting

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering visiting the United States in late September as Washington seeks to hold a quadrilateral summit also involving Australia and India to strengthen ties amid China's growing clout in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed the summit in hopes of facilitating cooperation among the four countries, collectively known as the "Quad," and as Suga seeks to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance before leaving office, according to the sources.

Last week, Suga expressed his intention not to seek a second term, saying he will not run in the upcoming presidential election of the Liberal Democratic Party but will serve out his term through Sept 30. The Sept 29 election effectively decides the next prime minister as the LDP controls the powerful House of Representatives.

"Whoever is chosen as the next prime minister will strive for (maintaining) the Japan-U.S. alliance, so it is important to deliver the message that we are focused on the alliance through the premier's U.S. visit," said a source.

Leaders of the four countries, including Australia's Scott Morrison and India's Narendra Modi, held a video conference in mid-March, but an in-person meeting has yet to be held.

If the gathering does take place, Suga plans to reiterate Japan's vision of realizing a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region and affirm with Biden the need to strengthen cooperation toward peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Suga is also considering holding separate talks with Biden, according to the source.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog