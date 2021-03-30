Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga willing to meet N Korean leader Kim

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is still willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Japan's top government spokesman said Tuesday, after the White House ruled out a summit between Kim and U.S. President Joe Biden in the near future.

The overture underscores Tokyo's hope for progress in securing the return of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, but could be seen as a break from Washington's efforts to pressure Pyongyang to denuclearize.

Suga said after taking office last September he would inherit his predecessor Shinzo Abe's willingness to meet with Kim "without preconditions."

Asked at a press conference on Tuesday whether the offer still stands following the remarks from the White House, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Suga "firmly maintains" the stance taken by Abe.

Biden has said the United States would "respond accordingly" if North Korea chooses to further raise tensions following last week's ballistic missile test, but also said the door remains open for "some form of diplomacy."

Responding to a reporter's question Monday on whether this includes meeting with Kim, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different, and that is not his intention."

The Biden administration is reviewing its North Korea policy after his predecessor Donald Trump's three summits with Kim failed to produce a deal amid disagreement on the level of sanctions relief Pyongyang should get for winding down its nuclear and missile programs.

Meanwhile, Japan will extend by two years its own sanctions on North Korea, consisting of a total ban on bilateral trade and forbidding entry to ships that have stopped at a North Korean port, Kato said.

The sanctions, which were first imposed in 2006 and gradually expanded in scope, have gone through repeated extensions with the latest deadline coming on April 13.

The latest two-year extension must be approved by the cabinet.

The sanctions are aimed at pushing North Korea to address the abduction issue, though Japan's efforts have stalled after a 2014 agreement to investigate the fate of victims fell apart.

Japan officially lists 17 nationals as having been abducted by North Korean agents, including five who have been repatriated, but suspects their involvement in many more disappearances.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo