Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Suga under fire for year-end dinners as coronavirus cases mount

By Ju-min Park
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has drawn criticism for joining end of year social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of coronavirus cases.

Despite his own public warnings against large group meals, Suga went ahead with a series of get-togethers this week, stirring up criticism from politicians and social media users, including his party's coalition partner.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's economy minister in charge of coronavirus policies, defended Suga's gatherings, telling parliament on Wednesday there was no enforced rule about group meals.

Late Tuesday, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato also said the prime minister had taken necessary precautions for the gatherings.

"It is important to make individual decisions, based on balancing between purposes of group meals and infection control measures," Kato told a regular press conference.

On Monday night, Suga joined six others including senior officials at the ruling party, Softbank Hawks baseball team chairman Sadaharu Oh and veteran entertainer Monta Mino, at a high-end steak restaurant in Tokyo's Ginza district. All of them are over 70.

Leaving the restaurant, 76-year-old actor Ryotaro Sugi told reporters it was a "year-end party", where they talked about baseball.

Another attendee, Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the dinner guests took off masks to eat but were careful enough.

A day later, Suga met Haruyuki Takahashi, an executive of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, and two executives from a local TV network at another steak restaurant, local media reported.

Takahashi played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan's bid, Reuters has previously reported.

Suga's outings came after the government abruptly halted a government travel subsidy program he had long defended, the latest wrangle to overshadow his first months in power.

The stumbles have raised questions about the longevity of Suga's tenure, government officials say, and could complicate his ability to implement difficult reforms.

"The prime minister's schedule has a message to the people, so I would like to see due consideration," said Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the ruling party's junior partner, Komeito.

Relations between the ruling party and Komeito have come under pressure following a showdown over medical bills for the elderly earlier this month.

"I think there's a growing chasm between the two groups compared to when the Suga cabinet kicked off," a source close to Komeito told Reuters, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Hello, I'm a Japanese politician. We are all hypocrites and white collared criminals. Nice to meet you.

32 ( +34 / -2 )

Idiot.

12 ( +15 / -3 )

"It is important to make individual decisions, based on balancing between purposes of group meals and infection control measures," 

You know, as much as I'd wanna pass this off as keeping up with appearances and the need to be visible as a public official, common sense and better reasoning should've prevailed in this. If CV-19 cases are on the rise, then mass gatherings should be out of the question. But then again, this is also the man who still wants to push the travel subsidy program despite the growing COVID-19 cases. At least he's consistent.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

@Shogun: You are funny.

I wonder if Suga and his buddies used GoToEat campaign coupons. Have not read about those being cancelled.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

Shear madness! how can the government expect any one to listen to them when they break the rules like this?

10 ( +12 / -2 )

This guy lives on another planet!!

What a joke of a PM.

10 ( +12 / -2 )

Where to begin.

The blatant hypocrisy?

The almost comically stereotypical Ginza wining and dining?

The fact that these all appear to be old men and therefore in a high risk group?

The assumption then that they are all just too rich and famous to be seriously affected by the virus?

I'm beginning to think that Suga's reign at the top will be a very brief one indeed.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

A crook

3 ( +5 / -2 )

They definitely used their Go to eat coupons.

Helping the Japanese economy.

You know, using those coupons which are (or will be) paid for by the tax payers.

The man loves "his meat" - I mean steak, and he definitely knows how to take care of his desire!

14 ( +16 / -2 )

Love to know who came up with the plan and who picked up the tab. Go to Eat?

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Hardly suprising. Japanese culture works on a 3 tier system.

There is one law for the rich, one law for the poor, and one law for foreigners..

6 ( +6 / -0 )

charismaless jimuossan...

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Dangerous hypocrites.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Hello, I'm a Japanese politician. We are all hypocrites and white collared criminals. Nice to meet you.

Remove "politician" and add in any profession or descriptor and you have a much more apt observation (fact). Hypocrisy is the norm here

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Go to eat has been cancelled for weeks in Tokyo..

Keep up!

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

He knows that this is his one and only year end as PM and must enjoy it.

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

In Japan, it's not what you know, but who you know.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

If Suga ( and others) can't hold up the rules or set examples for the people, I don't see how we can hold him and other guilty influencials to anything else.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They have to pat each other on the back nobody else will! Bunch of losers. Someone should tell them you earn respect a badge on your lapel just tells people you are a non convicted criminal,,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Shugun36-----------You have described every politician all over the world including the US--not only in Japan. They are all bought and paid for no matter what affiliation.

-11 ( +0 / -11 )

Cool down, that’s one of the country’s smallest problems. Just consider them having a difficult childhood during or after the war and now finally reaching out for some life, while we had a nice childhood and youth and now face severe difficulties. They don’t become significantly richer or fatter with that delicious meal and we don’t become significantly poorer with it as we already are.

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

There is one law for the rich, one law for the poor, and one law for foreigners..

It is not about being rich, it is about having heritage. You can be a new rich but still get treated like the poor because of lack of heritage.

Japan pretty much is like the old feudal system days, where nobles are immune to any laws and everyone else are just peasants and slaves to be sucked of wealth by the nobles. The whole "stimulus" and "Go To campaign" is just a cover to funnel large amount of money the political families, especially the Go To campaign clearly made to funnel large amount of taxpayer money to support the Nikai faction families.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

In Japan, it's not what you know, but who you know.

Spot on.

Look at the programs on T.V and those hosting them. It is a complete joke and an insult

to the intelligence of citizens of this country. Comedians in charge of programs that require

intellect, former baseball player commenting on all sports, junior high school graduate hosting

a program, Not to talk of the girls assisting with reading having zero knowledge of what they are

reading. I can go on and on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He said, she said... I don't care where Suga went to eat and how many times. This is not news to me. Oh, I forgot, this is Japan, so who ate what becomes a matter of gravest importance.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Here you go Suga-san..."Practice what you preach"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan isn't a level playing field.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not saying there isn't anything good here... It's good for a one-week vacation. Soft seats on the trains. Fujisan, kimono, sakura. Try not to catch foot fungus in the onsen and e.coli in the sushi... 15 flavors of Kit-Kat... Sayonara very much.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

