Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Saturday. Photo: KYODO POOL
politics

Suga, in Fukushima, vows to continue recovery efforts for 2011 disasters-hit areas

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Saturday to press forward with reconstruction efforts for areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as he visited the Fukushima nuclear power plant crippled by the disasters.

He made the comment after there was no mention of the disasters, or rebuilding work for the northeastern Tohoku region, in his Cabinet's basic policies adopted at its first meeting last week.

Suga told reporters during his first official trip since he took office that when he formed the new cabinet, he wrote of the need to continue reconstruction efforts in instructions handed out to all the cabinet members.

"There is no recovery of Tohoku, without recovery of Fukushima, and there is no revival of Japan without recovery of Tohoku. This is a basic policy of my cabinet," he said.

Fukushima is one of three prefectures in northeastern Japan hit hardest by the disasters that left nearly 15,900 people dead and more than 2,500 unaccounted for.

The Abe administration's set of basic policies included the pillar of disaster recovery from its inception in 2012. Suga said Friday during a meeting on the rebuilding of the devastated areas that he will "inherit the policy" from the previous administration.

"We want to make a decision as soon as possible" on radioactive water now being stored at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station, he said.

The government and the plant owner, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, are considering how to dispose of the water, which has been contaminated with radioactive materials after being used to cool the melted fuel cores at the plant.

They are looking at options such as releasing it into the Pacific Ocean or evaporation but local fishermen have voiced opposition due to fears consumers would shun seafood caught nearby.

The water is being treated using an advanced liquid processing system, or ALPS, to remove most contaminants other than the relatively nontoxic tritium. It is being stored in tanks on the facility's premises but space is expected to run out by the summer of 2022.

Suga also visited a museum on the disasters and met with students from local junior and senior high schools as part of the official trip.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo