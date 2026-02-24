Takaichi aims for Diet enactment of FY2026 budget in March

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday her government aims for the enactment of the draft fiscal 2026 initial budget by the end of next month, as parliamentary deliberations are behind schedule due to her decision to hold a snap election.

At the first questioning session in parliament after the ruling bloc's landslide general election victory, Takaichi called on opposition parties for their cooperation to enact the budget before the next fiscal year starts in April "to avoid any difficulties in people's daily lives."

Takaichi was responding to questions from Junya Ogawa, leader of the largest opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, who said that the government should not commit to the budget being enacted within the current fiscal year and that "thorough discussions" should be held.

She also stressed that her Liberal Democratic Party is serious about its campaign pledge of suspending the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverage items for two years and that the government will not rely on issuing deficit-covering bonds as an alternative way of funding.

The current 150-day special parliamentary session, which started on Wednesday, follows the LDP's crushing victory in the House of Representatives election on Feb. 8 in which it gained more than two-thirds of the lower chamber's 465 seats, and its coalition with the Japan Innovation Party secured three-quarters of the seats.

The ruling camp, however, remains in a minority in the House of Councillors. The Constitution stipulates that a budget is automatically enacted 30 days after being approved by the lower house in the event of unresolved differences between the two chambers.

The question-and-answer session was held as Takaichi's decision to call the election has been criticized for potentially delaying the enactment of the 122.31 trillion-yen ($785 billion) fiscal 2026 budget, which was originally expected to be enacted by the end of March. She took office in October.

The opposition forces are also alarmed that the LDP holds a two-thirds majority in the lower house that would allow it to override the upper chamber to push through bills.

Takaichi said she will work together with opposition parties that are "willing to cooperate" to realize policies, adding, "We will humbly and sincerely listen to the diverse voices of the people as we move forward with implementing the best possible policies."

In the election, almost all parties campaigned on freezing or abolishing the consumption tax on food as a measure to counter prolonged inflation.

The LDP, however, made a less binding promise, saying it would "accelerate consideration" for a two-year tax suspension on food and beverage products.

Takaichi explained that the consumption tax on food would be suspended as a "tentative measure" until the envisioned introduction of income tax deductions with cash handouts to households, expressing hope of reaching an interim conclusion on the matter before the summer at a cross-party "national council."

