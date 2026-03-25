 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol meet in Tokyo
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol pose at the beginning of their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: Reuters/YUICHI YAMAZAKI
politics

Takaichi asks IEA chief for further oil stockpile release

0 Comments
By Katya Golubkova and Irene Wang
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked International Energy ‌Agency chief Fatih Birol for an additional coordinated release of oil stockpiles when they met on Wednesday, as Tokyo seeks to hedge ‌against a prolonged Middle East conflict.

After agreeing ⁠to release a record amount of ⁠oil stockpiles ⁠in coordination with the IEA to cover for the ‌Middle East supply loss, Takaichi on Tuesday said Japan would ⁠also open up ⁠joint oil stockpiles co-owned by producing nations in the country.

In Australia this week ahead of a Group of Seven meeting, Birol said the IEA is ⁠consulting with governments in Asia and Europe ⁠about the release of more stockpiles "if ‌necessary," as the Iran war disrupts flows from the Middle East.

"In preparation for the possibility that the situation becomes prolonged, I asked that preparations be made ‌for an additional coordinated release," Takaichi said in a social media post. "We will continue to work closely with the IEA."

The joint release of 400 million barrels, agreed upon on March 11, is only 20% of the oil and oil-product stocks held by consuming nations ​that the IEA is coordinating, Birol said in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"If and when necessary, we are ‌ready to move forward, but I very much hope that it will not be necessary," Birol said after meeting Takaichi.

There are 45 ‌Japan-related ships that are still stranded in the Gulf ⁠as the Strait ⁠of Hormuz remains closed, said ​Hitoshi Nagasawa, chairman of the Japan Shipowners' Association ⁠and also head ‌of Japan's NYK Group, one of ​the world's largest shipping companies, on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Train Delays in Japan: Why They Happen and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

TOPTIA Photography Redefines Portraits for the Modern Woman

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

5 New Japanese Spring Makeup Products for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kasuisai Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

GaijinPot Blog