Takaichi, Britain's Starmer agree on security cooperation

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they attend a bilateral meeting at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on Saturday agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in security and economic areas during talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa.

At the outset of the meeting, Starmer congratulated Takaichi for her appointment as prime minister. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Takaichi thanked him for the remarks and expressed her desire to work with him toward maintaining and strengthening an international order based on the rule of law.

As members of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and key allies of the United States, Takaichi said she wished to work with Starmer to realize a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the ministry said.

Japan and Britain have been deepening their security ties in recent years in the face of China's rise, with British aircraft carrier strike groups making port calls in Japan, including this summer, and the two countries working with Italy on a joint project to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

During the 20-minute talks in South Africa, Takaichi and Starmer also discussed international situations in East Asia and vowed to work closely together to address challenges facing the international community, the Japanese ministry said.

© KYODO