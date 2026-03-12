 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Japanese PM Takaichi attends press conference after being reelected by parliament, in Tokyo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Image: Reuters/Kiyoshi Ota
politics

Takaichi cancels meeting with Muslim envoys reportedly due to cold symptoms

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime ‌Minister Sanae Takaichi has cancelled a planned ‌meeting with ⁠Gulf Cooperation ⁠Council ⁠country ambassadors ‌and an iftar ⁠dinner with ⁠a wider group of Muslim diplomats in Tokyo, ⁠due ⁠to cold-like symptoms, ‌broadcaster TBS reported on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet ‌Secretary Minoru Kihara attended the diplomatic meetings in her place, TBS said.

Takaichi cut ​short her schedule and ‌returned to her official residence after suffering ‌the symptoms, the ⁠Jiji ⁠news agency had ​reported ⁠earlier.

That sounds...coincidental.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

