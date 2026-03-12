Takaichi cancels meeting with Muslim envoys reportedly due to cold symptoms

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has cancelled a planned meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council country ambassadors and an iftar dinner with a wider group of Muslim diplomats in Tokyo, due to cold-like symptoms, broadcaster TBS reported on Thursday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara attended the diplomatic meetings in her place, TBS said.
Takaichi cut short her schedule and returned to her official residence after suffering the symptoms, the Jiji news agency had reported earlier.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
1 Comment
relic1980
That sounds...coincidental.