Takaichi considering snap election in February: report

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a ‌snap parliamentary election in the first half of February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing ⁠government sources.

The move would allow ‍Takaichi, Japan's first female prime ‍minister, to ‍take advantage of the strong approval ⁠ratings she has enjoyed since taking office in October. ​Her tough stance on China has appealed to right-wing voters but has sparked a major diplomatic dispute with Japan's powerful Asian neighbor.

Both February 8 and ⁠February 15 are being considered as election dates, the Yomiuri said.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is in coalition with the right-wing Ishin party. Their coalition is a few seats short of a majority in the lower house.

The dollar rose against the yen following the report.

Takaichi touched off the biggest dispute with China in more than a decade ​late last year by remarking that a Chinese attack on Taiwan ⁠could represent an existential threat to Japan. China claims the democratically ruled island as part of its ‍territory, an assertion Taipei rejects.

Since then, ‌China has urged ‌its citizens not to ‍travel to Japan, cancelled meetings and events and ‌banned exports of dual-use items ‍for Japan’s military, among other measures.

