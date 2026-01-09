 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister’s office in Tokyo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Image: Reuters/Kiyoshi Ota
politics

Takaichi considering snap election in February: report

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a ‌snap parliamentary election in the first half of February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, citing ⁠government sources.

The move would allow ‍Takaichi, Japan's first female prime ‍minister, to ‍take advantage of the strong approval ⁠ratings she has enjoyed since taking office in October. ​Her tough stance on China has appealed to right-wing voters but has sparked a major diplomatic dispute with Japan's powerful Asian neighbor.

Both February 8 and ⁠February 15 are being considered as election dates, the Yomiuri said.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is in coalition with the right-wing Ishin party. Their coalition is a few seats short of a majority in the lower house.

The dollar rose against the yen following the report.

Takaichi touched off the biggest dispute with China in more than a decade ​late last year by remarking that a Chinese attack on Taiwan ⁠could represent an existential threat to Japan. China claims the democratically ruled island as part of its ‍territory, an assertion Taipei rejects.

Since then, ‌China has urged ‌its citizens not to ‍travel to Japan, cancelled meetings and events and ‌banned exports of dual-use items ‍for Japan’s military, among other measures.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why do JT articles on Takaichi san continually harp on how she offended the CCP re Taiwan? The CCP bullies NEED to get offended and put in their place and both Taiwan and Japan protected from their tyranny.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog